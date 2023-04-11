Getting the two most powerful superstars in contemporary Hindi cinema together is not easy. Only Aditya Chopra could get Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to agree to co-star in the Pathan-Tiger film(title yet to be decided).

A source close to the development informs, “It happened because of the audience response to Salman’s guest appearance in Shah Rukh’s Pathaan .Earlier the two had turned down all offers to come together after Karan Arjun and Hum Aapke Hain Sanam. After Pathaan Adi again suggested an SRK-Salman collaboration and this time they both agreed, but on condition that their roles and fees are equal.”

The fee parity issue is tricky as 200 crores of the budget would go into paying the superstar heroes.

“The most sensible solution is to do a profit-sharing deal with both SRK and Salman whereby, instead of paying them upfront they get take to a share of the boxoffice profits But Adi doesn’t normally do profit-sharing deals with his actors. So let’s see how this pay plan is sorted,” says the source.