Luv Ranjan’s cinema is distinguished by two traits : they are fiercely feisty and original and they don’t shy away from showing youngsters indulging in normal activities like pre-marital sex.

Ranbir Kapoor actually comes to a point in the precocious pungent quip-friendly plot In Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar(TJMM) where he asks Shradhha Kapoor if he was good in bed(the answer for the record,is yes).

But this is not an offputting boldness, the kind we see in borderline-sleazy contemporary cinema about millennial relationships. The sex, the smooches and yes, the bikini bodies in TJMM are all done with the highest level of aesthetic gratification.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a very goodlooking film with two very goodlooking protagonists who aren’t sure whether they want to be together. The surfaces sparkle, and so do the interiors. But hang on. This is not a film about surface gloss. It is a fun film, hugely entertaining , with an enormously relevant message on the value of a joint family system.

It is by every reckoning a winner, with strong performances and an endearing attitude to sex and the joint family. TJMM is Luv Ranjan’s Hum…Aaapke Hain Koun with a lot of sex and zing. The zing thing incorporates amusing cameos by Luv Ranjan’s protégées Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

At a screening on Thursday night,the theatre manager who watched the film said, “This is so young fresh and original . People do not want to watch remakes of foreign and South Indian films.”

The film is expected to open at around Rs 13-15 crores. With excellent word-of-mouth TJMM is likely to become one of Ranbir’s top earners of all times.

The Kapoor is back in the race in a big way with this . Not that he was ever gone. But TJMM gives Ranbir’s career back its mojo. And when was the last time he smiled so much on screen?

The USPs of TKMM (in no particular order) are: the crackling chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha, the supporting cast which includes two interesting debutants (Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor) and Dimple Kapadia (playing her first leading man Rishi Kapor’s son Ranbir’s mom), the stunning outdoors that includes a sojourn in Spain , the absolutely riotous and rollicking airport climax and last but not the least, Shraddha Kapoor’s bikini collection.