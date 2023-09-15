Movies | News

Yash's Next With Geetu Mohandas Confirmed By The Director

Yash, say sources close to the superstar, has been on the lookout for a project that would be a radical departure from the KGF franchise.

Author: Subhash K Jha
15 Sep,2023 10:42:03
KGF star Yash is on to his next, finally. He will collaborate with Malayalam cinema’s talked-about director Geetu Mohandas whose Moothon in 2019 broke the glass ceiling and took actor Nivin Pauly’s career to another level.

When this writer questioned Geetu Mohandas on her project with Yash she replied, “Let’s wait.”

Yash, say sources close to the superstar, has been on the lookout for a project that would be a radical departure from the KGF franchise.

“After doing two back-to-back films in the KGF franchise, Yash was looking for a complete change. He wanted to do a film that would take him as far away from KGF as possible. Many of the most accomplished directors came up with story ideas that Yash liked but not enough to say an immediate yes. With Geetu Mohandas it was like an instant empathy,” says a source.

Apparently Geetu’s film offers Yash a chance to play a character unlike anything any Indian A-list hero has played.

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

