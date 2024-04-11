Yes, KGF Star Yash Is on Board For Ramayan, But Conditions Apply

Ranbir Kapoor who plays Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has been given a formal remuneration and is not part of Tiwari’s Ramayan in any other capacity than an actor.

However reports suggesting that Ranbir has been paid a certain amount (Rs 75 crores) is totally untrue.

“Ranbir is being paid what he deserves. The amount quoted is not correct,” says a source very close to the project.

Another superstar, this one from Karnataka, Yash finally agreed to come on board for the sprawling universe being created for the Ramayan on condition that he be given the position of a producer on the project.

Says a source clued in to the development. “Yash desisted the offer to play Ravan for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee(of around 80 crores) he agreed to come on board as a producer.”

Yash will finish his film Malayalam film Toxic with Geetu Mohandas and then plunge in the role of Ravan.