Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Inspired Stylish Birthday Dress To Make You Look ‘Wow’

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor often make the headlines in terms of fashion and style. Recently, on 30 October, Ananya celebrated her birthday with her group of friends as she turned 26. After a couple of days, on 3 November, Shanaya turned 25 and celebrated her day well. However, the divas caught attention beyond their grand party in their stylish birth dresses. Let’s take a look below.

Ananya Panday’s Shimmery Bodycon Dress

Ananya chose a subtle bodycon dress with a touch of shimmers for her 26th birthday. The simple round neckline with sleeveless hands makes this outfit look comfortable and classy. However, the shimmery details all over the outfit make it look stylish. Not to forget to mention how elegantly the body-fitting dress defines her curves and stunning figure. With her open hair, bold kajal nude lipstick, and a chic purple handbag, the diva looked ‘wow’, and that’s why it can be your pick for your birthday too.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Printed Bodycon Dress

Those in love with Geometric shapes will love Shanaya’s birthday outfit. The actress turned 25 this year on 3 November. She wore a stunning bodycon dress featuring geometric prints, with a cowl neckline giving her a glamorous touch. The backless detail takes the fashion bar a notch up. The outfit effortlessly highlighted her hourglass figure, making jaws drop. With her open curls, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips, she looked ‘wow.’ If you love bold and bright shades, Shanaya’s stylish dress is a must-pick for birthdays.