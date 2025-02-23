In Photos: Kriti Sanon Proves She Is A True Desi Girl

Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon continues to rule over hearts when it comes to fashion. Though we often spot her in western outfits, the actress has often graced her looks in traditional attire and this time with her new series of photos, proving that she is a true desi girl. Let’s have a look below.

1) Beauty In Black

Kriti looked as gorgeous as ever, gracing her look in a black ruffle saree, creating a trendy look. She teamed her look with a black spaghetti blouse, adding a bold touch. With minimal makeup, a half-secured hairstyle and a pretty necklace piece, she looked wow.

2) Golden Glam & Fun-filled Bond

Do Patti actress Kriti here looked like a sparkling diva in a golden sheer saree, flaunting her sizzling figure teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. With matching golden earrings, a necklace and dewy makeup, she looked glamorous. However, desi girl doesn’t only mean fashion but enjoying moments with a desi heart. The fun-filled moments with sisters Nupur Sanon and Varun Sharma look picture-perfect.

3) Swagger In Green

Kriti is flaunting her swag in a green salwar suit featuring charming white threadwork, creating a refreshing look in sun-kissed moments. The organza dupatta perfectly added a wow touch while the sunglasses uplifted Kriti’s swag.

4) Glamorous Yellow

The gorgeous Kriti has set the fashion bar ablaze in a yellow motif and threadwork embroidered Gen-Z-inspired attire with a matching dupatta. With a white moti and diamond necklace she looked pretty.

5) Sisters Love

Nupur Sanon adorably hugged Kriti from back as they posed flaunting their pout, creating a heartfelt moment. It’s always fun to see them together.

6) Expression Queen

No matter what Kriti wears, she always looks gorgeous, but what makes her stand out is her expressions with those pink cheeks, making hearts flutter.

In conclusion, Kriti Sanon is indeed a desi girl.