In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi are four actresses who have always had the ability and swag game to raise the heat literally anywhere and everywhere as per their choice and style game. Katrina, Kriti, Pooja and Nora, all four of them have been stunners and have managed to raise the eyebrows of the audience of the audience with all the right ways for real. While Katrina is the senior-most out of the four, Kriti and Pooja pretty much started their career in the same time before eventually getting their share of success. Nora Fatehi, on the other hand started becoming famous after blockbuster tracks post the year 2018. As far as Kriti and Pooja are concerned, both of them also got a lot of success in the South before eventually shifting their base to B-Town.

Let’s check out how the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi dazzle in Manish Malhotra radiant scarlet lehengas:

Fashion and elegance truly comes naturally to all these divas in the true and literal sense of the term and well, no wonder, come what may, all their swag quotient becomes wonderful and at their best when they simultaneously infuse a bit of their own creativity. All four of them have coincidentally tried and collaborated with ace designer Manish Malhotra in the past when it comes to wearing stylish and radiant scarlet lehengas. Well, it’s truly difficult to choose who wears it best and that’s why, we thereby show you the pics and leave the choice on you to decide. Here you go –

