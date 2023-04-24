Inside pictures of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela’s baby shower

Upasana Konidela's friends and family in Hyderabad hosted a surprise baby shower for her and Ram Charan

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, are one of the most popular couples in Tollywood. Ram Charan is a mega star from the Tollywood industry, and his wife, Upasana Konidela, is an entrepreneur and businesswoman, she is the Vice President of Apollo Life and Editor-in-Chief of Positive Magazine. The couple gearing up to be parents had a baby shower.

Upasana’s friends and family in Hyderabad hosted a surprise baby shower for her and Ram Charan. Among the guests, pictures of Allu Arjun and Sania Mirza have surfaced on social media. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram page to share a photo with the pregnant mom-to-be and had the sweetest wish for her.

Upasana looked happy and glowed in a pink dress as she got pictures clicked with the guests. She reposted all pictures on her social media account. Arjun and Charan are seen on stage in a video shared by one of her guests. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced the pregnancy in December through an official statement released by the actor’s family. The statement read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic).”