Karan Johar is one of the most trendy people in Bollywood. However, the filmmaker is notorious in B-town for making absurd claims and accusations. Karan, the presenter of the famous television show Koffee With Karan, consistently brews scorching hot rumors about the industry’s greatest personalities. On the show, he spills some open rumors and chats, which normally cause major issues in the community.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is not only one of the most productive directors in the industry but has also transformed how cinema directors are seen. He’s trendy and has some of the most expensive stuff in his closet. Few people are aware that KJo began his career as a costume designer, not as a filmmaker, and his love of style and fashion is evident in how he wears.

From the most elegantly made clothing to the most outlandish costumes. He’s also not afraid to experiment with fashion. Karan Johar’s style follows one simple guideline, and he nails it: the more glam, the better! He recently wore a white shirt and black blazer-pant suit; scroll down to view his appearance.

Karan Johar’s Suit Appearance

Karan Johar dressed formally in a plain white shirt with a brown tie, a black blazer and pants ensemble, and black formal shoes. He arranged his hair in a side parting. He only wears square-framed glasses as accessories. Karan Johar released a few photo session photos in various stances in the image. In the first image, he stands, inserts both thumbs inside the jacket pocket, and gives the camera a starry gaze. Karan Johar poses with a tiny grin in the second photo, resting his elbow on the property.

He exhibits his whole attire appearance in the session in the third image. In the fourth image, he reveals his left side with an intense expression. Karan exhibits his closeup shot with an attitude to the camera in the next image. Karan Johar captioned his post, “I do what suits me…. You? Styled by @ekalakhani in a suit tailored by @masculineofficial @sheldon.santos.”

What do you think about Karan Johar’s latest Black and white blazer pant outfit appearance? Let us know your view in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.