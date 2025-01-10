Keerthy Suresh’s European Mini Dress Or Rakul Preet Singh’s Stunning Bodycon Dress: Who Is True Style Icon In Black?

Black is everyone’s favorite. Whether wearing a cute top, maxi dress, mini dress, or saree, every glam serves ‘goals’. Redefining the charm of black, recently pan-India beauties Keerthy Suresh and Rakul Preet Singh wore black outfits, drawing comparisons about who is the true style icon. Let’s find out.

Keerthy Suresh’s European Mini Dress

For the promotions of her new film Baby John, Keerthy wore a European-style mini dress. The outfit has a square neckline, padded shoulders, and full-sleeve hands, followed by a fitting bodice and cute skirt-style bottom. The sparkling silver button adds a classy touch. With her mid-part hairstyle, she creates a class look. Her smokey eyes, statement earrings, and glossy nude lips round her appearance. The low neckline emphasizes her toned legs, while her killer smile is breathtaking. With her simple and sweet look, she is ruling over hearts.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Bodycon Gown Look

Flaunting her fitness freak figure, Rakul graced her look in a black bodycon gown featuring an off-shoulder detail with a wrapped-up pattern, creating a wow look. The fitting bodice, followed by a pleated front fall with ruched details around the waist, looks attractive. The stunning attire defines the actress’s picturesque figure. With a golden chole and wrist bangle, she adds a glam quotient, while her messy hairstyle, winged eyeliner, nude pink lips, and shiny cheeks make her look gorgeous.

We cannot pick anyone between Keerthy Suresh and Rakul Preet Singh. Both actresses made a statement appearance in black attire, proving their impeccable sense of fashion, making them true style icons.