Kriti Sanon Rocks the Earthy Chic Look with Olive Green Shirt and Brown Skirt Combo

With a combination of olive green and brown hues, she creates a harmonious and stylish, fresh and elegant outfit

Nature’s Earthy Tones in Fashion

Kriti‘s olive green full Kriti’s shirt is the star of the show. The rich, earthy color of the shirt gives off a relaxed, natural vibe, while the intricate color patterns on the fabric add depth and texture. The shirt’s long sleeves and details give it a polished, tailored feel, but Kriti adds her personal touch by tucking only one side into her brown skirt, creating an asymmetrical and playful silhouette. This styling choice adds a modern twist to a classic shirt, making it feel fresh and contemporary

The Perfect Match with a Brown Skirt

The long brown skirt perfectly complements the olive green shirt, creating a balanced and cohesive color scheme. The skirt is stylish and comfortable, with its flowing silhouette giving Kriti the freedom to move while still looking put-together. The earthy green shirt and warm brown skirt are an example of how well these colors work together to create a chic, minimalist look with a natural, grounded feel

Brown Accessories to Complete the Look

Kriti’s brown heels and Kriti’sg brown handbag tie the entire outfit together. The brown heels elevate the look, adding a touch of sophistication while maintaining the earthy theme. The handbag is both practical and stylish, offering a refined finish to the ensemble. The accessories are understated but impactful, focusing on the outfit while providing subtle elegance

Natural Hair and Brown-Toned Makeup

Kriti’s hair is styled in waves with a middle part, keeping the look relaxed and effortless. The natural waves complement the overall earthy vibe of the outfit, adding softness and femininity. Her makeup is equally on-point, with warm brown tones that enhance her natural beauty. Soft brown eyeshadow, a subtle blush, and nude brown lips complete her makeup, maintaining the earthy tone theme without overpowering the outfit. This makeup choice enhances Kriti’s features, making her look radiant and fresh

Why This Look Works

Kriti Sanon’s shirt and skirt are a perfect example of how to work with earthy tones to create a stylish, cohesive look. The balance between the olive green shirt and brown skirt, along with the carefully chosen accessories and makeup, makes this outfit both fashionable and wearable. The earthy tones exude a sense of calm and elegance, making this look ideal for a day out or a casual yet polished evening event. With this effortlessly chic outfit, Kriti proves simplicity can be incredibly stylish