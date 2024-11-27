Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Corset Trail Gown, Sizzling Photos From Bathroom Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon is the undisputed queen of fashion. With her fearless and experimental approach to styling herself, she often brings something new and out of the box and leaves the onlookers mesmerized with her allure. Her impeccable sense of style also makes her one of the most awaited actresses on the red carpet at events, functions, or parties. Her new look in the viral Instagram photos is no exception, as she wore a black gown. Let’s take a full look below.

For her latest photoshoot, Kriti picked up a stunning black gown. The outfit has a jaw-dropping butterfly-pattern strapless neckline that elevates her upper body style. The corset fitting defines her hourglass figure, followed by the long trail bottom that gives her Royal vibes, making her look breathtaking.

Kriti enhanced her appearance with her sleek style. She opted for a messy bun hairstyle with flying flicks. She looked pretty with sparkling earrings, smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Posing looking into the mirror in the bathroom, she raised the temperature. Her attitude and style effortlessly elevated her overall charm. Her sizzling poses and chic aura made her look gorgeous. The actress’s edgy jawline and sharp collarbones grabbed our attention. Her playful expressions and oceanic eyes made us fall for her. Kriti always grabs attention every time she shares a new post, and the latest photos from the bathroom are going viral.