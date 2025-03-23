Malaika Arora Dazzles In See-Through Sparkling Skirt and Bralette, Watch Video

Malaika Arora is the undisputed queen of fashion who sets ‘goals’ to slay wherever she goes and whatever she chooses to wear. This time she has set the internet soaring with her dazzling look in a black skirt and bralette. Let’s see her full look below.

Today, Malaika was snapped in town showcasing her power dressing in dazzling attire. With her statement look, the actress proves age is just a number at 51. She wore a black bralette with embellished diamonds and sequins adding a sparkling touch, teamed with a matching bottom featuring huge square boxes made with diamonds and sequins, creating a mesmerizing vibe. However, the see-through detail of the skirt makes a daring statement.

But wait, that’s not all! Malaika rounded out her look with a black cropped jacket with broad collars embellished with sparkling diamonds. With her sleek hairstyle, she allows her attire to take the spotlight. Her huge silver dangles with bold glittery eyes, shiny cheeks and nude pink lips complement her appearance.

Malaika is known for making statements with her bold and fearless fashion. Her style always rules and no one can carry the look like she does it. Her confidence, expressions and walk make her different from the crowd.

Malaika Arora is a true style icon as she knows how to rock every look with effortless grace. From stunning one-pieces, statement pantsuits to bold gowns and sizzling lehengas, she loves to style it all.