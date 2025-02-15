Malaika Arora Looks Red Hot In Backless Fishtail Gown- See Viral Photos

The evergreen Malaika Arora has once again proved there is no one better than her who slays wherever she goes. With her latest look, the Bollywood actress has set social media on fire, wearing a red hot gown that makes her look breathtakingly beautiful. Her latest photos are going viral on the internet. Let’s have a full look below.

Malaika’s fishtail gown has a high neckline, giving her a subtle look. The body-fitting bodice highlights her curves, followed by a fishtail bottom, creating a masterpiece. At the same time, full sleeves look elegant. The red hot color looks vibrant, while the sparkling sequins shine bright. The masterpiece outfit effortlessly showcased her signature style. The bold yet elegant outfit made a striking appearance, mesmerizing the onlookers.

Keeping her look minimalistic, Malaika ditched accessories, allowing her outfit to grab the spotlight. Her sleek hair, styled in beautiful, soft curls, enhances her appearance. Her subtle makeup, with brown shiny eyes, shiny cheeks, and glossy nude lips, highlights her shape features. In red hot color, the actress raised the temperature, leaving gasping for breath.

The photos from her photoshoot are going viral. The actress looked stunning, flaunting her hourglass figure in striking poses. With her edgy jawline and fiery attitude, she never fails to impress. With her timeless charm, Malaika always rules over hearts; this is just a new addition.