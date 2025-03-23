Exuding a fierce ‘bad woman’ vibe, Malaika effortlessly blends bold colors, edgy elements, and statement accessories.

For this look, Malaika Arora played with a striking combination of maroon and black, creating an ensemble that perfectly balances power and elegance. She opted for a sleek all-black bralette top that is daringly deep from the front, adding a sultry touch to the overall outfit. Layering it with a maroon and black horizontally striped open jacket, she brought a structured yet relaxed feel to the look. The matching shorts in the same pattern completed the co-ord set, making it a seamless blend of casual chic and high fashion.

To add a dominating edge to her appearance, Malaika Arora paired her ensemble with black high-knee boots, a staple footwear choice for achieving that ultimate power-packed look. The boots enhanced her bold stance and added an element of sophistication and drama to her attire.

Malaika Arora's Bold Maroon and Black Look Screams Power and Glam 941666

Malaika Arora's Bold Maroon and Black Look Screams Power and Glam 941665

Malaika Arora's Bold Maroon and Black Look Screams Power and Glam 941663

Her hairstyle was another defining factor—she kept it sleek with a braided look that added a touch of effortless grace. The accessories were carefully curated to complement her ensemble. She layered two neckpieces to elevate the styling—one featuring a red-colored pendant with a white diamond-studded chain and another with a maroon pendant on a similar diamond chain. These accessories brought a touch of glamour and enhanced the depth of her overall look.

When it came to makeup, Malaika Arora didn’t hold back. Her eye makeup featured a stunning blend of silver and golden eyeshadow, making her eyes pop with an alluring shimmer. A bold eyeliner further defined her gaze, adding an element of drama. To complement the entire look, she went for a brown-toned blush that subtly sculpted her face while her lips were painted in a brownish hue, perfectly syncing with her outfit’s earthy and rich color palette.

Auto Draft 941662

Auto Draft 941661

Auto Draft 941660

Malaika Arora’s latest fashion moment is a lesson in power dressing done right. She embodies confidence, elegance, and an unapologetic attitude, making this look a standout. Her choice of colors, bold styling, and statement accessories proves that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. This ensemble is all about embracing one’s fierce side, and Malaika wears it with unmatched confidence and grace.