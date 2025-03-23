Malaika Arora’s Bold Maroon and Black Look Screams Power and Glam

Exuding a fierce ‘bad woman’ vibe, Malaika effortlessly blends bold colors, edgy elements, and statement accessories.

For this look, Malaika Arora played with a striking combination of maroon and black, creating an ensemble that perfectly balances power and elegance. She opted for a sleek all-black bralette top that is daringly deep from the front, adding a sultry touch to the overall outfit. Layering it with a maroon and black horizontally striped open jacket, she brought a structured yet relaxed feel to the look. The matching shorts in the same pattern completed the co-ord set, making it a seamless blend of casual chic and high fashion.

To add a dominating edge to her appearance, Malaika Arora paired her ensemble with black high-knee boots, a staple footwear choice for achieving that ultimate power-packed look. The boots enhanced her bold stance and added an element of sophistication and drama to her attire.

Her hairstyle was another defining factor—she kept it sleek with a braided look that added a touch of effortless grace. The accessories were carefully curated to complement her ensemble. She layered two neckpieces to elevate the styling—one featuring a red-colored pendant with a white diamond-studded chain and another with a maroon pendant on a similar diamond chain. These accessories brought a touch of glamour and enhanced the depth of her overall look.

When it came to makeup, Malaika Arora didn’t hold back. Her eye makeup featured a stunning blend of silver and golden eyeshadow, making her eyes pop with an alluring shimmer. A bold eyeliner further defined her gaze, adding an element of drama. To complement the entire look, she went for a brown-toned blush that subtly sculpted her face while her lips were painted in a brownish hue, perfectly syncing with her outfit’s earthy and rich color palette.

Malaika Arora’s latest fashion moment is a lesson in power dressing done right. She embodies confidence, elegance, and an unapologetic attitude, making this look a standout. Her choice of colors, bold styling, and statement accessories proves that she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. This ensemble is all about embracing one’s fierce side, and Malaika wears it with unmatched confidence and grace.