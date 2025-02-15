Prabhas’ Co-Star Imanvi Exudes Confidence & Style In Daring Backless Dori Blouse – See Pics

Prabhas will next feature alongside Imanvi in the upcoming film Fauji, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film also stars Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty and is expected to be released in theaters in 2025. Even before the release of the film, the new actress is creating a buzz with her latest appearance in a saree with a backless blouse. Let’s delve into her full glam.

Imanvi has a sense of fashion, and this time, she dressed herself, choosing a daring backless blouse, showcasing her high confidence and modern style. The actress opted for a printed pink saree with geometric pattern borders, which she draped like a timeless style. However, the sleeveless pink blouse with a backless look hanging on the dori gives her a sizzling look. Flaunting her bare back, she added a modern twist to her timeless elegance.

Keeping it simple yet attractive, she opted to leave her hair open. Her beautiful eyes, with black kajal and brown eyeshadow, add drama, while her dewy base with pink cheeks gives her a natural touch. Her nude brown lips add an extra dose of sophistication. With the small earrings and a thin chain, Imanvi accessorized her look with simplicity.

Imanvi effortlessly flaunted her daring backless blouse with grace and charm throughout the photos. Her playful expressions and charismatic eyes are a pure treat, while her smile adds life to the photos. Posing like a diva in front of the camera, the actress made us fall for her.