Rashmika Mandanna Vs Sreeleela: Who Is Bringing The Storm On The Internet In Dark Green Saree?

In the world of fashion, Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela top the charts in the South Indian industry with their impeccable style and sense of fashion. They know to make heads turn with their stunning statement appearances wherever they go. Recently, both of them graced their look in a green saree, which has sparked curiosity among fans who are creating a buzz on the internet with their glamorous six-yard elegance.

Sreeleela In Green Saree

Sreeleela is making hearts flutter with her green saree, looking for the new photos. The dark green square cut-out saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse looks super stunning. The sparkling details enhance her appearance. She looks beautiful with her open hairstyle, diamond earrings, and minimalistic makeup. Posing flaunting her hourglass figure, the actress makes us fall for her beauty.

Rashmika Mandanna In Green Saree Look

Ditching the trend of embellished sarees, Rashmika picked a dark green satin silk saree, which she styled with an abstract low-neckline blouse, raising the glamour quotient. She looks stunning with her wavy hairstyle, smokey eyes, nude matte lips, and bindi. The huge green emerald earrings and bracelet complement her appearance. Throughout the photos, Rashmika left the onlookers gasping for breath with her sizzling looks.

Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela both did a great job styling their dark green saree looks. Their sense of style enhanced their appearance with allure, and it is difficult to say anyone is the best. However, whose green saree look did you like more?