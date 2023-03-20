Young beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty is a prominent name in Indian television and the Bengali film industry. She earned commercial success in Bengali with the romantic Thriller Shesh Theke Shuru and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti. Ritabhari has a beautiful smile and confidence on her face, which makes her even prettier and more attractive.

Ritabhari’s versatile looks make everyone’s heart melt. One simply cannot stop admiring, when it comes to her trendy wardrobe. It overflows with classy indo-western suits, designer sarees, lehengas and more. Ritabhari’s wardrobe is perhaps the source of envy for our entire nation.

When it comes to Indian ensembles, Ritabhari knows how to step out in style and give major fashion goals to her fans. Ritabhari recently took to Instagram and shared her stunning look in a yellow floral print lehenga which she paired with a matching light yellow dupatta. She completed her look by adding golden jhumkas and golden maang tikka which glammed up her look. Check below!