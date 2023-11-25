Shriya Saran Exudes Sheer Elegance In Black Saree With Plunging Blouse [Photos] 

Shriya Saran, the gorgeous South beauty, continues to enchant us with her unbound love of traditional ensembles. The actress often goes beyond the boundaries and plays with various sorts of traditional ensembles like sarees, anarkali, lehenga, and salwar suits wherever she goes. And her recent glam in the black saree glam is no exception.

Shriya Saran’s Black Saree Look

The Drishyam 2 fame dominates the scene with a stunning black saree that has left many spellbound. This black saree has a matching blouse that complements the appearance effortlessly. The black, see-through tulle saree features attractive sequins and beadwork. In contrast, the feathery handwork at the edge of the saree looks gorgeous paired with a matching plunging blouse with net detailing, accentuating her jaw-dropping neckline. The small hanging details around the edges of the blouse look stunning.

This masterpiece sassy fit is from the clothing brand Rouje, and the outfit comes with a hefty price of 90k. Shriya Saran flawlessly spreads her sheer elegance in her sassy saree style. The actress adorns her look with small diamond stud earrings. At the same time, the diamond-embellished bangles and rings in both of her hands add that sparkling touch.

That’s not all! Shriya sass up her stunning avatar with the soft curly locks that give her a breezy feel, while the smokey eyes, dewy makeup, and nude lips round her overall appearance, creating a fashion that steals attention instantly.

Did you like Shriya Saran’s black saree charm? Drop your views in the comments box below.