Drishyam 2 actor Shriya Saran is a leading and gorgeous actress in the South and Bollywood film industry. The actress appeared in more than 75 movies. She is among the highest-paid actresses and enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram and other social media accounts. The actress is popular for her impactful roles on screen. Apart from a blooming career in acting, she is also known for her style statement. Here check out her sizzling style in thigh-high slit drapes.

The gorgeous Shriya Saran looked jaw-dropping in a black bralette paired with a see-through shirt and brown thigh-high slit skirt secured with a belt. She completed her appearance with minimal nude makeup and minimum accessories. Throughout her pictures, she posed, flaunting her toned legs and cl*avage.

Shriya Saran looked spunky and cool, wearing a bohemian printed bralette top paired with a thigh-high slit vintage skirt. She styled her appearance with an open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her look. In all her pictures, she posed, flaunting her sass. The thigh-high slit defined her lean and sexy legs. While her smile always steals hearts.

Shriya flaunted her picturesque figure in a camouflage-printed thigh-high slit gown. The low neckline kept her bust on display, and the thigh-high slit defined her toned legs. She opted for smokey eyes and nude makeup with a curly hairstyle. In addition, high heels elevated her style.

Like the previous picture, Shriya Saran wore a printed top paired with the thigh-high slit skirt defining her toned and shiny legs. The simple makeup, hair bun, and pair of earrings suited well with her style.

Shriya looked sultry in a white wrap dress with a thigh-high slit. She ditched accessories, and minimal makeup added to her appearance. And shimmery high heels rounded her look.

Which thigh-high slit dress of Shriya Saran do you like more? Follow IWMBuzz.com.