Steal The Spotlight In Saree This Makar Sankranti A La Tamannaah Bhatia-Rashmika Mandanna

Makar Sankranti is already here. Amidst all the preparations for the festival, you might have forgotten to focus on what you will wear this year. So we have got you some amazing saree options inspired by popular film actresses, from Tammannah Bhatia to Rashmika Mandanna, to steal the spotlight this festive season.

1) Tamannaah Bhatia‘s Pink Saree

Embrace your inner beauty in this pink and green silk saree featuring fine embellishment around the curvy border and intricate golden thread printing. The leaf print adds a refreshing touch, while the heavily embellished saree adds a sparkling touch. The diva made her look elegant with a bun hairdo, golden jhumkas, and earrings—a person to embrace this festive season.

2) Rakul Preet Singh‘s Green Saree

For those who embrace simplicity, Rakul wore a sheer floral saree featuring a printed geometric border. Adding a modern touch, she opted for a golden sleeveless blouse. Though this saree looks similar, the refreshing print makes it a perfect choice to balance the vibrancy of Sankranti. With diamond earrings, an open hairstyle, and bold eyes, she likes pretty.

3) Meenakshi Chaudhary‘s Yellow Saree

Redefine the effortless charm of sarees this festive season, like Meenakshi, in this yellow saree featuring a motif and diamond-embossed floral border and floral embroidery all over the saree. She teams her look with a designer round-neckline blouse with sleeveless hands. She rounds her appearance with traditional bangles, earrings, and a half-secured puffy hairdo.

4) Rashmika Mandanna‘s Vibrant Yellow Saree

Sankranti is all about yellow, and if you want to look different, then pick this simple saree like Rashmika Mandanna. The saree has shiny stripes, making it classy. She teamed her look with a simple sleeveless blouse, which has a beautiful bow on the back. Her open hairstyle, diamond choker, and earrings elevated her overall glam, making her look a masterpiece.

With these options, you can choose what best suits your personality. You can also mix and match different colors and accessories to steal the spotlight.