Tamannaah Bhatia In Slit Gown Vs Alaya F In Indo-western Saree: Who Is The New Style Icon In Bollywood?

Bollywood actresses never miss a chance to impress the audience with their powerful dresses. Tamannaah Bhatia and Alaya F, among others, often take center stage wherever they go. In their recent photoshoot, both of them rocked their looks in different styles, and the question arises: Tamannaah or Alaya, who is the new style icon in Bollywood with their new style?

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Abstract Slit Gown Look

Redefining her aura, Tamannaah graced her appearance for the photoshoot in a black slit gown which is more than just a gown. It has unique abstract details around the shoulder and hands, making it look like the actress is wrapped in puffy paper. At the same time, the simple embroidered bralette adds a sizzling touch. The fitting bodice, followed by the front skirt with floor-length details, made her look nothing short of a head-turner. Her sleek hairstyle, golden stud earrings, and winged eyeliner highlighted her caty eyes and glossy nude lips, giving her an oh-so-wow touch.

Alaya F’s Indo-western Saree Look

Ditching the old trend of saree, Alaya opted for an Indo-western saree that highlights her figure throughout the photoshoot. The actress wore a dark blue strapless corset blouse teamed with a matching skirt that has pleats like a saree and pallu resembling the original saree look. The silver cooker, high bun, and bold black eyes. Her fierce look and strong personality made her look wow.

Comparing the both, we are unable to take one name as both did a great job styling their looks with the best. However, who do you think deserves to be the new style icon depending on their recent style?