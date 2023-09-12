Movies | Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Mouni Roy are stunning beauties in the town. Take a glimpse of whose backless dress is the perfect party pick.

Night parties are fun and filled with glamour. And our Bollywood beauties never fail to ace the glamour part, whether it is necessary or not. Here, take cues from Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Mouni Roy, divas-approved backless dress for night parties.

Tamannaah Bhatia Sparkling In Lilac Purple Dress

Want to be the center of attraction at the night party? Take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia. The diva recently donned a shimmery lilac backless bodycon dress with halter neck and thigh-high back slit detailing from LaQuan Smith designer. Her bold makeup and fierce avatar make her a top choice for night parties.

Rakul Preet Singh In Basic Black Backless Bodycon

Steal the show with the basic yet impressive style in this black high-neck backless bodycon dress. The diva emphasized her backside in the stunning dress from self-cntrd. She ditched loud makeup to let her stunning dress get into the spotlight. Though black is not a perfect choice for the night but, the sparkling details make it a good choice.

Shehnaaz Gill In Vibrant Yellow Backless Dress

Just slay the way you are like Shehnaaz Gill in this tangerine backless dress from the shelves of Maikee. Night parties need vibrant colors, and this outfit is a perfect choice if you wish to be comfortable yet attractive. Exposing the back in a sultry way, Shehnaaz gives herself a bold avatar with an open hairstyle and dominating makeup.

Mouni Roy Playing The Sequin Game

Night parties need sparkling glam; Mouni Roy’s recent avatar in the body-hugging sequins embellished backless dress from Viola & Vesper, emphasizing her figure and the cutout detail around the navel, makes it a hot choice to soar the temperature in the chill hours of the night.

Whose look would you choose for a night party? Let us know in the comments.