Tamannaah Bhatia Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Is Setting Trend In Contemporary Fashion?

In the world of fashion, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor are renowned names. They keep their best foot forward wherever they go. Whether gracing their look in stunning gowns or spreading their charm in traditional sarees or lehenga, they capture attention with their grace every time. Recently, both of them graced their look in something unusual. So, it will be interesting to figure out whose outfit sets new trends in contemporary fashion.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s New Look

For her latest photoshoot, Tamannaah graced her look in an ensemble by the famous Indian designer Masaba Gupta. Lust Stories 2 actress’s three-piece outfit is a new set that looks super stunning. The outfit included a biscuit-colored bralette, which she teamed with a tangerine-brown belt and a dhoti skirt with a tie-knot detail. The sizzling combination gives Tamannaah a breathtaking appearance; undeniably, it is worth making a trend.

Kareena Kapoor’s New Look

For the Bulgari launch event in town, Kareena made heads turn with her glittery appearance. The diva wore an off-shoulder gown that once Hollywood beauty Margot Robbie wore. The outfit has a daring neckline, while the off-shoulder patterns accentuate her jaw-dropping collarbones. The diva opted for stud earrings to complement her appearance, and her messy hair and makeup added sophistication. With this glittery, glamorous look, Kareena is setting a new trend.