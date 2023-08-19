2 Years of Bell Bottom: When Jackky Bhagnani successful paved the way for producers to shoot safely amidst COVID-19!

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the global film and television industry to an abrupt halt, leaving filmmakers grappling with unprecedented challenges. Yet, it is often during moments of adversity that creativity flourishes, and Jackky Bhagnani’s vision for “Bell Bottom” exemplified this spirit of innovation. Recognizing the need to adapt and ensure the safety of cast and crew, Bhagnani made the brave decision to shoot the film within a bio-bubble in Scotland.

In a groundbreaking move, the film became the first-ever Bollywood venture to be shot entirely within a bio-bubble. This innovative concept involved creating a secure and self-contained environment isolated from the external world, effectively minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission among the crew. The cast and crew were insulated within a tightly controlled environment that allowed them to focus on their craft without worrying about their health. Regular sanitization of sets, frequent testing of the team every three days, and the reintegration of masks became integral practices that contributed to the successful execution of this strategy.

With the 2 year old ‘Bell Bottom’ Jackky Bhagnani opened doors for other filmmakers to explore this innovative approach. The producer’s unwavering commitment to safety and his bold vision transformed the face of filmmaking during the pandemic, inspiring the industry to push boundaries and embrace innovation.