20 Years of ‘Lakshya’: Excel Entertainment Brings the Classic Back to Theatres Across India

Excel Entertainment, the creative powerhouse known for its innovative storytelling, is set to electrify audiences once again as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved Bollywood classic, Lakshya. Originally released on June 18, 2004, the film stole hearts worldwide with its captivating story, stellar performances, and timeless message of self-discovery and patriotism.

To amplify the excitement surrounding this milestone, Excel Entertainment announced the re-release of the timeless classic Lakshya, starting June 21, 2024, the film will be screened for the public in over 50 PVR INOX cinemas across more than 20 cities in India. This special cinematic event will allow audiences to relive the magic of Lakshya on the big screen, experiencing its powerful themes and unforgettable moments all over again.

Directed by the talented Farhan Akhtar and penned by the legendary Javed Akhtar, Lakshya takes audiences on a journey of courage, growth, and finding one’s purpose within the Indian Army. At its heart is Karan Shergill, portrayed by the charismatic Hrithik Roshan, whose transformative journey continues to resonate with viewers of all ages.

Excel Entertainment taking on social media dropped a special trailer for the 20th-anniversary of Lakshya revisiting the film’s powerful narrative of self-discovery and determination, showcasing Hrithik Roshan’s journey capturing the film’s inspiring message and emotional depth.

Trailer – https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8WCm-_C6f2/?igsh=MXZyN2d3cWpjeGdlNw==

Farhan Akhtar, the mastermind behind the film’s direction, adds, This week ‘Lakshya’ celebrates its 20th anniversary and it’s our pleasure to bring it to select PVR INOX theatres for you to experience. There has been no greater reward than seeing the impact of this film on society and I thank all collaborators for putting their hearts and souls into its making. The re-release on this 20th milestone makes this anniversary all the more special for us and I hope for you, the audience.”

Ritesh Sidhwani, the visionary co-founder of Excel Entertainment, shared his excitement for this special occasion, stating, ” Celebrating 20 years of Lakshya is truly special for us. We’re thrilled to bring this cinematic gem back to audiences across the country, allowing them to experience its magic once again.”

Embrace the chance to rediscover the timeless cinematic masterpiece of Lakshya, a journey that has left an indelible mark on hearts and continues to inspire across generations. Don’t miss this opportunity to relive the magic and experience Lakshya’s everlasting charm on the big screen, once again.