4th Week of her unstoppable Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone creates history by delivering three Rs 1000 crore blockbusters

Deepika Padukone continues to script history at the box office again & again! In 2023 alone, she delivered two back-to-back 1000 crore blockbusters – Jawan and Pathaan. This year, she has again achieved another monumental success with Kalki 2898 AD. Given its strong performance at the ticket windows, and recently, Kalki joined the 1000 crore club too! This win at the box office has only one name that is attached to it and stands tall – Deepika Padukone!

A fusion of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD is a high-budget production by Vyjayanthi Movies, released in six languages – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Deepika’s Kalki 2898 AD brings to us a new era of the superstar of India whose screen presence has garnered massive appreciation, many hailing her as the undisputed ‘Queen of Indian Cinema’

On its opening day, the film raked in Rs 191.5 GBOC, followed by Rs 107 crore on Friday, and an additional Rs 152.5 crore on Saturday. Deepika Padukone’s unstoppable journey to success is not merely about box office numbers but also about her ability to choose roles that resonate with audiences and push the boundaries of storytelling in Indian cinema.

The Global Icon’s success streak at the box office now totals over 2550+ crores with her three successful films; Pathaan, Jawan & Fighter and Kalki further bolstering these impressive numbers! This achievement stands as a testament to her unparalleled stature in the film industry.