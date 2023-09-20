6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission!

Akshay Kumar is a popular Bollywood actor known as the “Khiladi”. He has a talent for portraying real-life characters who have made significant contributions to society but have gone unnoticed. In his upcoming film, ‘Mission Raniganj’ produced by Pooja Entertainment, he plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, an unsung hero. This promises to be another great addition to his impressive list of performances. Let’s take a look at 6 times Akshay Kumar has played the role of an unsung hero who is on a mission and nailed it.

Airlift:

The Bollywood movie ‘Airlift’ features Akshay Kumar as Ranjit Katyal, an Indian businessman residing in Kuwait. During the Gulf War, he played a crucial role in the evacuation of over 170,000 Indians from the war-torn country. Kumar’s portrayal of Katyal’s journey from being a self-centered individual to becoming a selfless hero was both heartwarming and inspiring.

Gold:

Akshay Kumar delivered a brilliant performance in ‘Gold’ as Tapan Das, the manager of India’s first Olympic gold-winning hockey team. The film celebrated the unsung heroes who accomplished India’s first gold medal as an independent nation, and Akshay’s portrayal added depth and emotion to the narrative. The movie was a tribute to the Indian hockey team’s historic win and shed light on the struggle and dedication of the players and their manager.

Kesari:

The movie ‘Kesari’ showcased Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier who led a small group against an enormous Afghan army at the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay’s impressive acting skills depicted the bravery and unwavering resolve of this unsung hero, effectively conveying the intensity of the battle to the audience.

Bell Bottom:

In the action-thriller movie ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of real-life RAW agent Anshul Malhotra. The film narrates the story of an undercover agent who embarks on a mission to rescue 210 hostages being held by hijackers. With his authentic portrayal, Akshay Kumar breathed life into the character and delivered a sincere performance.

Mission Mangal:

Akshay Kumar played the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a scientist at ISRO who had a crucial contribution to the Mars Orbiter Mission, in the movie ‘Mission Mangal.’ The film portrayed the incredible accomplishments of the scientists who were behind India’s Mars mission, and Akshay Kumar’s performance brought a sense of relatability to the unsung heroes of space exploration.

Mission Raniganj (Upcoming):

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to portray another unsung hero in the upcoming movie ‘Mission Raniganj’. The character he will play is that of Jaswant Gill, who saved 65 lives from a dangerous coal mine. Given Akshay’s reputation for portraying such characters with great depth and authenticity, there are high expectations for his portrayal of Gill’s heroic mission.

Akshay Kumar has a reputation for showcasing the extraordinary journeys of unsung heroes in his movies, thereby instilling pride and inspiration in his audience. As we eagerly anticipate the release of Pooja Entertainment’s “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,” it’s safe to say that Akshay is once again prepared to deliver a performance that fittingly honors the individuals who have made a difference in the world.

The movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. The director of the movie is Tinu Suresh Desai and the music is on Jjust Music. The movie is based on the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world. It depicts the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie will be released in theaters on October 6th, 2023.