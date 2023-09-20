Movies | Releases

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission!

Akshay Kumar has portrayed the role of unsung heroes on a mission in six different movies with great finesse.

Author: IWMBuzz
20 Sep,2023 15:35:28
6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853389

Akshay Kumar is a popular Bollywood actor known as the “Khiladi”. He has a talent for portraying real-life characters who have made significant contributions to society but have gone unnoticed. In his upcoming film, ‘Mission Raniganj’ produced by Pooja Entertainment, he plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, an unsung hero. This promises to be another great addition to his impressive list of performances. Let’s take a look at 6 times Akshay Kumar has played the role of an unsung hero who is on a mission and nailed it.

Airlift:

The Bollywood movie ‘Airlift’ features Akshay Kumar as Ranjit Katyal, an Indian businessman residing in Kuwait. During the Gulf War, he played a crucial role in the evacuation of over 170,000 Indians from the war-torn country. Kumar’s portrayal of Katyal’s journey from being a self-centered individual to becoming a selfless hero was both heartwarming and inspiring.

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853398

Gold:

Akshay Kumar delivered a brilliant performance in ‘Gold’ as Tapan Das, the manager of India’s first Olympic gold-winning hockey team. The film celebrated the unsung heroes who accomplished India’s first gold medal as an independent nation, and Akshay’s portrayal added depth and emotion to the narrative. The movie was a tribute to the Indian hockey team’s historic win and shed light on the struggle and dedication of the players and their manager.

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853392

Kesari:

The movie ‘Kesari’ showcased Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Havildar Ishar Singh, a Sikh soldier who led a small group against an enormous Afghan army at the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay’s impressive acting skills depicted the bravery and unwavering resolve of this unsung hero, effectively conveying the intensity of the battle to the audience.

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853393

Bell Bottom:

In the action-thriller movie ‘Bell Bottom’, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of real-life RAW agent Anshul Malhotra. The film narrates the story of an undercover agent who embarks on a mission to rescue 210 hostages being held by hijackers. With his authentic portrayal, Akshay Kumar breathed life into the character and delivered a sincere performance.

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853396

Mission Mangal:

Akshay Kumar played the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a scientist at ISRO who had a crucial contribution to the Mars Orbiter Mission, in the movie ‘Mission Mangal.’ The film portrayed the incredible accomplishments of the scientists who were behind India’s Mars mission, and Akshay Kumar’s performance brought a sense of relatability to the unsung heroes of space exploration.

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853397

Mission Raniganj (Upcoming):

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to portray another unsung hero in the upcoming movie ‘Mission Raniganj’. The character he will play is that of Jaswant Gill, who saved 65 lives from a dangerous coal mine. Given Akshay’s reputation for portraying such characters with great depth and authenticity, there are high expectations for his portrayal of Gill’s heroic mission.

6 Times Akshay Kumar nailed the character of an unsung hero on a mission! 853390

Akshay Kumar has a reputation for showcasing the extraordinary journeys of unsung heroes in his movies, thereby instilling pride and inspiration in his audience. As we eagerly anticipate the release of Pooja Entertainment’s “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,” it’s safe to say that Akshay is once again prepared to deliver a performance that fittingly honors the individuals who have made a difference in the world.

The movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. The director of the movie is Tinu Suresh Desai and the music is on Jjust Music. The movie is based on the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world. It depicts the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie will be released in theaters on October 6th, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

"What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college."- says Jaswant Singh Gill’s daughter Poonam Gill praising Akshay Kumar's Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj 852628
“What a bomb song. Papa and mummy were also great dancers. Papa was the captain of the Bhangra team in his college.”- says Jaswant Singh Gill’s daughter Poonam Gill praising Akshay Kumar’s Jalsa 2.0 from Mission Raniganj
Watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra setting up the celebration mood in the poster of 'Jalsa 2.0', the first song from the upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj! Song out today! 852275
Watch Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra setting up the celebration mood in the poster of ‘Jalsa 2.0’, the first song from the upcoming rescue thriller Mission Raniganj! Song out today!
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday 851919
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna pen adorable wishes for Aarav’s 21st birthday
Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer's Day! 851672
Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer’s Day!
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs lauds PM Narendra Modi for G20 success 850976
From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs lauds PM Narendra Modi for G20 success
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan 850125
Birthday boy Akshay Kumar seeks blessing at Mahakaleshwar temple with son Aarav and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Latest Stories

Anita Hassanandani 853412
Anita Hassanandani flaunts her envious curves in a multicolour printed monokini
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya 853382
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have been welcoming Bappa home for 30 years now: Ekta Saraiya
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons 853395
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here 853357
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Pooja Bhatt Wishes Her Father And Guru Mahesh Bhatt On His 75th Birthday; See Here
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos] 853338
Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor: Gen-z blouse designs to pair your modern sarees [In Photos]
Read Latest News