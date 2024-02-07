Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the lead cast interacted with the fans in Bhopal during the special premiere of Laapataa Ladies!

Producer Aamir Khan, director Kiran Rao, and the lead cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel of Laapataa Ladies traveled to Bhopal and attended the special premiere that was held in Bhopal. Held at DB Mall in the city of Lakes the special premiere was indeed an event of relishment and expressing gratitude for the team and the people of Bhopal as well.

The team of Laapataa Ladies received tremendous love and praise from the people of Bhopal at the special premiere of the film. The team interacted with the fans at the premiere. Aamir Khan while addressing the fans, said, “My father is from Bhopal. I have been to Bhopal 3-4 times and it’s a very beautiful place.” I think it’s India’s one of the most beautiful places.” The superstar also expressed his gratitude to the people for their support in making the film. Moreover, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel were also seen dancing to the ‘Doubtwa’ song from the film.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.