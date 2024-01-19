Ahead of the release of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, the makers drop the fun BTS video of the chartbuster song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’!

The trailer for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film “Fighter” has been released, and it has left a lasting impression on the audience. The film is expected to be a great way to kick off 2024. The songs from the film have already become popular and are on everyone’s playlist. To further increase the excitement, the makers have released a behind-the-scenes video for the song “Ishq Jaisa Kuch.”

The creators of the Ishq Jaisa Kuch song have released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of the song. The stunning beachside landscape provides a refreshing setting for the song, which is a fabulous dance number. The BTS video highlights the hard work and dedication of the team that went into making the song a hit. The on-screen chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is just as evident off-screen. Additionally, the director, Siddharth Anand, and choreographer, Bosco-Caesar, offer their insights and experiences of shooting the song.

The upcoming movie ‘Fighter’ is directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. This movie promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that seamlessly blends heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor. It guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience that will take you on an epic journey. ‘Fighter’ is set to release on January 25th, 2024, and promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.