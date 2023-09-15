Movies | Releases

Akshay Kumar and team Mission Raniganj pay tribute to real-life unsung hero Jaswant Singh Gill on Engineer's Day!

Author: IWMBuzz
15 Sep,2023 11:50:25
Today is Engineer’s Day, a special occasion to honor the hard work and brilliance of engineers who shape the world we live in. On this day, Akshay Kumar, an actor celebrated for portraying unsung heroes on screen, took a moment to pay tribute to a real-life hero as well as his on-screen character, Jaswant Gill, from Pooja Entertainment’s rescue thriller ‘Mission Raniganj.’

Akshay, in his characteristic humorous style, recently shared a picture of the late Mr. Jaswant Gill, who was the real-life hero who inspired his character in the film. The image shows a young Jaswant Gill standing outside his ISM college in 1961 with a proud smile on his face. He had pursued Mining Engineering at the college.

In caption, he wrote:

Happy #Engineers Day. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. माँ बाप की इच्छा पूरी हो गई 😬
#RealHero

The story of Jaswant Gill is both inspiring and heroic. He was not only an engineer by profession but also played a crucial role in saving lives during the Raniganj tragedy. His bravery and dedication made him a true unsung hero in every sense of the word.

Akshay Kumar is known for portraying unsung heroes and real-life characters with exceptional skill on screen. His latest film, ‘Mission Raniganj,’ is no exception. Through his dedication to showcasing such stories, Akshay has not only entertained audiences but also shed light on the remarkable achievements of individuals like Jaswant Gill.

On Engineer’s Day, we celebrate the valuable contributions that engineers have made to society. A tribute from the “Mission Raniganj” team to the real-life hero behind this incredible rescue mission serves as a reminder of the remarkable individuals who often go unnoticed yet play a critical role in shaping our world for the better. Akshay’s commitment to honoring these unsung heroes through his films continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide. ‘Mission Raniganj’ is set to be another testament to his legacy of telling stories that deserve to be told.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri, “Mission Raniganj” is an inspiring tribute to the resilience, determination, and bravery of both the human spirit and engineering minds. The movie is also Tinu Suresh Desai’s newest thriller after the critically and commercially acclaimed “Rustom.”

The movie ‘Mission Raniganj’ is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, with direction from Tinu Suresh Desai. It is based on the coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world and portrays the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is set to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.

