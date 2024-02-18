Allu Arjun along with Pushpa team attended a grand party at the Berlin International Film Festival

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2024. The hugely anticipated film is on track for the grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. With six months left for the film’s release, the post-production is moving in full swing, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to give a cinematic spectacle like never before to the masses in cinemas.

While it has been recently reported that the first part ‘Pushpa 1: The Rise’ was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. The makers shared another glimpse on the social media where Allu Arjun and the producer of the film is seen gracing the party at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Sharing the glimpse of the party , the makers jotted the caption which says,

“A party attended by team #Pushpa at the Berlin International Film Festival

A grand evening to celebrate the film’s success and craze with the global media and film circles

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th

AUG 2024”

The film even received roaring response at the Berlin International Film Festival which also proves that the craze of ‘Pushpa 1: The Rise’ continues to soar high on the global level.

After the record-breaking success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2021, National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun is returning to rule in this sequel directed by maestro Sukumar. Joining the rule will be Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile actor Fahadh Fasil. Mythri Movie Makers have geared up to present the audience with a wholesome entertainer that will not only meet but exceed their expectations.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released on 15th August 2024.