“Animal” Soundtrack Dominates Spotify Charts, Reflecting Film’s Unmatched Popularity

The fervor of the blockbuster hit “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, continues to reach new heights as its Hindi music album emerges as the highest streamed Indian album on Spotify. With an electrifying lineup of tracks, the soundtrack has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide with 800 million+ streams, solidifying the film’s status as a cultural phenomenon.

Featuring a diverse range of songs, including the standout “Phele Bhi Main”, the anthemic “Arjan Vailly, the soulful “Satranga”, the powerful “Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge”, the soul-stirring “Hua Main,” the heartwarming “Papa Meri Jaan,” and other standout tracks such as “Haiwaan,” “Kashmir” further contribute to the album’s irresistible allure.

Responding to overwhelming demand from fans, the highly anticipated song “Jamal Kudu,” prominently featured during the introduction of Abrar Haque’s character portrayed by Bobby Deol, was released as a single. Additionally, an instrumental theme showcasing a medley of music from the iconic film “Roja” (1992), composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, was unveiled, further enhancing the musical tapestry of “Animal.”

The unwavering support and adoration from fans have propelled “Animal” to unprecedented heights, with T-series reaffirming its dominance in both cinema and music. As the film continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances, T-series stands as an unrivaled powerhouse in the entertainment industry.