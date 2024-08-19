As Akshay Kumar impressively returns to the comedy genre, fans hail his personality, saying, “Comedy King is back!”

Akshay Kumar’s latest comedy-drama, Khel Khel Mein, marks his glorious return to the genre. Being someone who has been lauded for his comedy films, Akshay’s effortless performance in Khel Khel Mein is being celebrated.

An industry insider reveals that critics have loved the film a lot, and fans have been laughing out loud, so the Mudassar Aziz directorial has been quite well received. And while the film has a strong word of mouth, Akshay’s effortless performance in the film shines strongly.

Being called one of the best aspects of Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar’s return to the comedy genre is being hailed. Fans wrote on social media, “Comedy King is back!” one of them wrote, “Nobody can do comedy so well like Akshay; his performance in Khel Khel Mein looks so natural.”

A strong and positive word of mouth and so much appreciation around the film are making this comedy-drama a strong force at the box office, too. On its day 1, the film performed quite well at the box office, and it’s seeing immense growth on day 2 and 3 with a promising extended weekend ahead.

Fans have been celebrating Akshay Kumar for his performance in Khel Khel Mein. Other than Akshay, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor have also been quite loved in the film. The film is currently running in theaters.