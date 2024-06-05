Celebrating 5 years of Salman Khan starrer Bharat! A film with a perfect blend of patriotism and entertainment!

In 2019, the nation drenched in the fervor of patriotism with a perfect blend of music, story story, chartbuster music and entertaining performances with the release of Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’. The film directed and co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, arrived as a wholesome entertainer and also dominated the box office. The film marks Ali Abbas Zafar’s 3rd collaboration with Salman Khan after delivering blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor director duo gave 3 consecutive hits with Sultan in 2016, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and Bharat in 2019.

‘Bharat’ starred an amazing bunch of actors like, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Tabu. The story of the film traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man, and follows his life from the age of 8 to 70. The film was an out and out entertainer with a story of an ‘ordinary’ man without any particular skills that truly touched the hearts of the audience.

‘Bharat’ arrived with some amazing songs including Slow Motion, Chashni, Aithey Aa and many more. As much as the audience loved the film, the songs also created a stir and ruled the binge listening list for a long time and must say, it still does. Looking at its box office journey, the film opened huge with the opening day domestic collection of 42.30 Cr. This is the highest opening day collection for Salman Khan. Interestingly, Bharat is the fifth highest grossing Bollywood film of 2019. The film grossed 325.58 Cr. in its lifetime theatrical run, becoming a commercial success. Based on the domestic net collection the film is among the top twenty in the list of Hindi films with the highest domestic net collection.

Apart from this, Salman Khan is gearing up to take over EID 2025 with his next, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’ directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Salman Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in the film.