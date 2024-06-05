Celebrating 9 Years of Zoya Akhtar’s Directorial Gem and Excel Entertainment’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’: A Perfect Comedy Drama Enriched with Family Values

In 2015, Excel Entertainment released the quintessential family comedy-drama, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do.’ It brought together a stellar ensemble cast in a narrative that delves deep into the dynamics of a family, offering a rollercoaster of emotions seasoned with relatable humor. Today marks the 9th anniversary of Zoya Akhtar’s directorial gem, a film that continues to captivate hearts.

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ unfolds the tale of the Mehras, a dysfunctional yet endearing family, as they embark on a 10-day cruise to commemorate their parents’ 30th wedding anniversary and, eventually, mend old wounds. The film boasts a powerhouse cast including Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shefali Shah, and Farhan Akhtar, with Aamir Khan lending his voice for the lovable Pluto Mehra, the family dog. The supporting ensemble comprising Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Pawan Chopra, Parmeet Sethi, Dolly Mattdo, and Manoj Pahwa further enriches the cinematic experience. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the MS Sovereign cruise ship sailing through the Mediterranean and picturesque locales of France, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, and Italy, the film’s visuals are a treat for the eyes.

What elevates ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ is its poetic dialogue penned by Farhan Akhtar and a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, perfectly complementing the film’s myriad emotions. Whether it’s the pulsating beats of ‘Dil Dhadakne Do,’ the soulful ‘Pehli Baar,’ the infectious energy of ‘Gallan Goodiyaan,’ the vivacity of ‘Girls Like To Swing,’ or the introspective ‘Phir Bhi Yeh Zindagi,’ each song contributes to the film’s narrative tapestry, making it a musical delight.

Moreover, the film still resonates with a mass audience of all the age groups. The film fits with the people of every generation and perfectly arrives as a go to film for the audience. With Excel Entertainment’s unique storytelling, the film emerges as a comfort watch with the family and friends.

Excel Entertainment’s ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ garnered widespread acclaim for its stellar performances, witty humor, stunning cinematography, captivating music, stylish costumes, and deft direction. The film also struck a chord with audiences, emerging as a commercial success both domestically and internationally, grossing over 1 billion in India and an additional 450 million worldwide, totaling 1.45 billion globally during its theatrical run.