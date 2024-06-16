Chandu Champion collects the highest ratings of this quarter across platforms!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has finally been released on the big screen and is earning amazing word-of-mouth from all corners. The film is not just winning the hearts of the audience with outstanding reviews but is also establishing a strong presence at the box office. The glowing reviews have made it the highest-rated film across platforms for this quarter.

Chandu Champion is continuously solidifying its strong position everywhere. The film has earned a rating of 9.2 on BookMyShow and 8.7 on IMDb. This indeed shows that the film has arrived with excellent content that is resonating with the audience. With these ratings, the film is receiving rave reviews and positive word-of-mouth, ensuring its phenomenal run ahead on the big screen. Kartik’s extraordinary performance on the second day was propelled by strong audience turnout and in no time it will soon be a top-grossing film.

Chandu Champion seems to have taken a small flight on this Sunday as well but it is only to soar higher. The film has been receiving strong word of mouth and is only bound to rise to blockbuster status in the coming days.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion was released on June 14, 2024. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.