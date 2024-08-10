Kartik Aaryan On Chandu Champion Leaping Over To The OTT Platform Just In Time Of The Olympics

Kartik Aaryan couldn’t be happier.

In an exclusive chat with this writer Kartik says, “With the ongoing Olympics in Paris , this seems like a perfect time to celebrate India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petker’s life with Chandu Champion’s OTT premier.”

Kartik is rightly proud of Chandu Champion. “This is most loved and appreciated film of my career and a diamond in my filmography. This film turned out to be my career’s defining performance where I feel I unlocked a new level of love and appreciation from cinema lovers.”

Kartik is sure that Chandu Champion will get the audience it deserves on the digital platform. “With the OTT premier, I am sure the love will get double and will have wider reach globally, hence super-thrilled now to witness a new wave of love coming my way and for this precious film.”

Kartik as Murlikant Petker comes into his own with a performance that is redolent with industriousness . Kartik while playing an unsung hero,brings a cheerful tuneful vibe to the character.I don’t know how likeable Murlikant is in real life. But Kartik makes him eminently endearing on screen. Kartik Aaryan in his scene-chewing avatar gives his character the kind of spin that we get to see only in the best bio-pics featuring the finest actors in the moment.In his game-changing performance, Kartik proves you don’t need pedigree to prove yourself in your chosen field. You only need talent and balls.Murlikant Petker will agree.