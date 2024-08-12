Kartik Aaryan’s double celebration as ‘Chandu Champion’ trends no 1 on OTT and Twitter!

Kartik Aaryan is reveling in a double dose of success as his film ‘Chandu Champion’ continues to trend at number one on both OTT platform and Twitter. This remarkable achievement brillantly showcases the film’s widespread appeal and Kartik’s ever-growing popularity among audiences.

The resounding success of ‘Chandu Champion’ on OTT and social media highlights how the film resonates with viewers across the board. The engaging storyline, combined with Kartik’s charismatic and effortless performance, has entertained audiences, leading to a surge in encouraging and overwhelming reviews. Fans have taken to social media platforms to express their admiration for the film, praising its compelling narrative and Kartik’s outstanding portrayal of the lead character.

Known for his ability to connect with audiences, Kartik has once again proven his bankability and star power with ‘Chandu Champion’. The film’s strong reception also showcases his dedication and talent, as it continues to gain momentum and attention from viewers worldwide. The buzz surrounding the film has contributed to its trending status, making it a must-watch for fans of the actor and lovers of compelling cinema.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik proudly shared the news of Chandu Champion's top position on the OTT platform.

As ‘Chandu Champion’ continues to dominate both OTT and social media, Kartik is enjoying a well-deserved moment of triumph.With Chandu Champion resonating so well with audiences, Kartik continues to rise, promising more exciting projects and achievements in the future.

Kartik has a string of big releases that he is waiting for – starting with Diwali release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and then news is he will jump to ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’ and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.