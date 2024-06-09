Chandu Champion garnered a roaring response at the ticket windows on the first day of advance booking!

The biggest film of the year, Chandu Champion, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, has started to create records much before its arrival. As the film set its charm globally with the grand announcement of its advance booking on the Burj Khalifa, making it the first film of its kind to do so, it witnessed a phenomenal response at the ticket windows on the first day of its advance booking.

Chandu Champion has sold more than 2,800 tickets in PVR and Inox combined, in addition to 750 tickets in Cinepolis. The film has sold more than 3,500 tickets in national chains as of 5 pm on Sunday. In total, the film has sold 3,550 tickets.

Looking at its future prospects, by the time of its release, the film should cross 75,000–100,000 tickets in national chains. This will ensure a double-digit or close to double-digit opening for the film. Moreover, good reviews of the film can result in further growth.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is set for a June 14, 2024 release. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.