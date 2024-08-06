Chiyaan Vikram to work with S. S. Rajamouli post Thangalaan! Deets Inside!

Chiyaan Vikram has indeed left everyone astonished with his rip-roaring avatar in the trailer of Thangalaan. However, the actor has yet another mega project lined up, where we will see him collaborating with director S. S. Rajamouli for his next film.

SSMB29, the highly anticipated film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is currently in the pre-production stage. Amid rising speculation about Chiyaan Vikram being approached to play the antagonist in the film, the actor addressed the rumors during a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, ahead of the release of Thangalaan. He said, “Rajamouli garu is a good friend. We have been talking for a while now. Of course, we will be doing a film sometime.” Amidst speculations, Chiyaan Vikram nor denied or accepted but just hinted on the collaboration.

This has indeed raised excitement about seeing these two powerful forces, Chiyaan Vikram and S. S. Rajamouli, coming together. It certainly guarantees yet another mega cinematic spectacle on its way.

As anticipation builds for this grand spectacle starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, all eyes are on Kolar Gold Fields, where Thangalaan’s story finds new life amidst the echoes of history and the promise of a bright future. The film is going to be yet another cinematic marvel from the South with a never before seen concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, ‘Thangalaan’ also starring Malavika Mohanan in a prominent role is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.