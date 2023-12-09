COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Salman Khan drops truth bombs and welcomes wild card entrant Aoora aka Park Min-jun

Get ready for a musical twist in ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’ as Salman Khan welcomes the sensational K-Pop star Aoora, aka Park Min-jun to COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’! The heartthrob crooner spills the beans, declaring himself single and on the lookout for a cute and sexy companion. He gives the megastar a Korean lesson for saying ‘I love you’ and, in return, the host teaches him some fun Hindi phrases that might come in handy during his time in the house. With the K-Pop wave sweeping the globe, will Aoora have an edge over the other contestants?

Exposing everyone’s gameplay in the house, Salman Khan reveals that just two contestants have clarity in their relationship after eight weeks: Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. The two are clear that they don’t like each other and won’t get along in the future. The host gives a shoutout to Isha Malviya for handling her past tension with her former flame Abhishek with maturity. According to him, only three contestants Mannara, Ankita, and Isha are bringing the entertainment fireworks. The rest of the housemates were labelled as clueless and confused. The host delivers a hard-hitting truth bomb, shattering illusions by stating that some contestants are living in a bubble, believing they’re dominating the show when they’re far from making any waves. Will the eviction of a contestant drive home the point that the rest of them need to spruce up their game?

