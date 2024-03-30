Movies | Releases

Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express remains strong at the box office, making 1.03 cr on its second Friday despite new releases.

Excel Entertainment’s comedy film “Madgaon Express” has become one of the most beloved movies of the year since its release. It has kept the nation captivated and delivered a huge dose of entertainment and laughter to the masses. The film has also performed well at the box office, earning an impressive 12.55 crore in its first week.

It appears that the film is unstoppable. The audience’s love and praise for the movie continued in the second week, and the film surprised everyone with a box office collection of 1.03 cr on the second Friday. With these impressive numbers, the movie is expected to see further growth over the weekend.

The box office numbers for the second Friday is definitely encouraging as Madgaon Express remains unaffected at the box with major new releases and is attracting the audiences in large chunk.

The audiences on the other hand is hailing the comedy elements, Kunal Kemmu’s direction.

“The Madgaon Express” has left the audience drenched in a colourful array of laughter, fun, and adventure. The film boasts an amazing cast performance, an interesting storyline, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches that make for a truly entertaining experience on the big screen.

“Madgaon Express” is a film directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. With the tagline “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” this movie offers a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Currently, the film is being screened in theatres for audiences to relive their memories from the past.