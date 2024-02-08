Did you know? Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece ‘Black’ stands the test of time – stood 5th in Time (Europe) across the globe!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Black’ was released almost two decades ago and is still held in high regard by cinema lovers. This masterpiece starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, and was not only well-received by Indian audiences but also earned international acclaim. In fact, it was ranked fifth in Time (Europe)’s list of the 10 Best Movies of 2005.

The film ‘Black’ is an exemplary display of Bhansali’s storytelling skills. It demonstrates his ability to create a captivating story that delves into the complexities of human emotions. The movie’s lasting impact can be attributed to its poignant portrayal of the struggles faced by a deaf-blind girl, played by Rani Mukerji, and her determined teacher, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2005, the movie received worldwide recognition by ranking fifth in Time (Europe)’s esteemed list of the 10 Best Movies. This international acclaim highlights the universality of the movie’s theme and its ability to connect with audiences across the globe. The film’s inclusion among the top movies of the year demonstrates Bollywood’s growing impact on the global cinematic landscape.

The movie ‘Black’ has made its debut on Netflix, providing a chance for a new generation of viewers to witness the magic that defined Indian cinema in the mid-2000s. The fact that the film has been released on the streaming platform to mark its 19th anniversary not only pays homage to its enduring significance but also reaffirms Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s legacy as a maestro of storytelling and visual splendor.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ continues to stand as a beacon of cinematic excellence, not only for its impact on Indian cinema but also for its recognition on the global stage.