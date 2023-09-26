Did You Know? – 'Teri Mitti' fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj'

Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming rescue thriller, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,’ featuring Akshay Kumar, has been generating buzz since the release of its captivating poster, impactful teaser, and first song.

The filmmakers have brought together the skills of well-known composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee, BPraak, and Akshay Kumar – the creative genius behind the moving and patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the movie ‘Kesari’. They will compose and perform the movie’s anthem, “Jeetenge”.

The collaboration between ‘Kesari’ and ‘Mission Raniganj’ is even more significant due to their shared thematic connection. Both films explore themes of inspiration and real-life success stories. It can be said that the anthem of ‘Mission Raniganj’ will be a soul-stirring and heartfelt musical tribute to the heroic tale it accompanies. The music of the film is just music, and the first song, ‘Jalsa’ has gained popularity in the north and in Punjab.

Touted as a rescue thriller, ‘Mission Raniganj’ has already caught the attention of cinephiles and fans of Akshay Kumar. The recently released trailer showcases the actor in a brand new role, delivering an intense, edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.

The movie, which is set to release on October 6th, 2023, is based on a true story that took place at the Raniganj Coalfield. It pays tribute to the courageous efforts of the late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill, who is played by Akshay Kumar in the film. Gill’s leadership during Bharat’s coal mine rescue mission in November 1989 is an inspiring and successful rescue mission that defied all odds.

Jaswant Singh Gill was instrumental in saving all the miners who were trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj. His brave actions during this critical operation are a testament to human resilience, determination, and engineering ingenuity. The upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj’ aims to pay tribute to his heroic efforts on the big screen.

The film features a talented cast of actors including Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

The film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, features music by Jjust Music. It is based on the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The movie promises to showcase the relentless dedication of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. It is set to hit theaters on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.