Did you know that Ravi Dubey has played 11 different characters using prosthetics for Matsya Kaand, just like Kamal Haasan in the 1996 movie Indian?

Indian actor Ravi Dubey, known for his versatility and dedication to his craft, took on the challenging role of a con man in the series “Matsya Kaand.” In this role, he portrayed over 11 distinct characters, each with a unique appearance and persona. From Ranvi Chaudhary in one episode to Aziz Ansari in another, Dubey’s transformations are nothing short of remarkable.

For Dubey, embodying these various characters was a deeply satisfying experience. “There is no bigger gift an actor can get than to step in a new pair of shoes, to embody a character and to do justice to it. In this show, I had 11 opportunities to do that,” he said. Playing a con artist and master of disguise required not only physical transformations, but also the adoption of different dialects and body languages to convincingly portray each character.

The inspiration for Dubey’s remarkable transformations can be traced back to his admiration for Kamal Haasan’s performance in Indian. Haasan’s ability to transform into completely different personas using prosthetics left a lasting impression on Dubey. “I recall watching Kamal Haasan’s 1996 movie Indian, where seeing an individual transform into a completely different person using prosthetics got me very excited,” Dubey shared.

When the opportunity arose to use prosthetics for his role in Matsya Kaand, Dubey was thrilled. However, he admitted that the process was not easy. Each transformation required extensive makeup sessions, patience, and a commitment to authenticity. Despite the challenges, Dubey embraced the opportunity with enthusiasm and dedication, delivering a performance that has captivated audiences.

Dubey’s hard work has paid off as his performance in Matsya Kaand has received widespread praise. His skill in portraying a diverse range of characters not only demonstrates his acting abilities but also shows his willingness to push the boundaries of his craft. Similar to how Kamal Haasan made a lasting impression with his role in Indian, Ravi Dubey is making his own mark with Matsya Kaand.