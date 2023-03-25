Rahul Bose and “Sanak” girl Rukmini Maitra starrer biopic will go under post production now.

“That’s a wrap”, has been used to signal the end of filming, but it was also the birth of a genius writer turned celluloid director Ram Kamal Mukherjee, as the principal photography of his magnum opus film BINODIINI-Ekti Natir Upakhyan, came to a close with this classic line.

The wish fulfilment role of a lifetime of every top most Bollywood actress, based on life and the rise of the ultimate “Abhadramahila” or the ‘Fallen Woman’ who dreamt of becoming a theatre star!

Produced by Dev Adhikari from Dev Entertainment Ventures and Prateek Chakraborty from Pramod Films in association with Assorted Motion Pictures, the film features an ensemble of talented actors from Bengal and Mumbai.

After months of casting and filming, of pandemic trials & tribulations, the crew deserved an epic ending, which they did. Producer of the film Dev Adhikari called Ram Kamal and told him that they should celebrate with a party for the collaborative efforts of the cast & crew! Though Ram was initially circumspect, since the crew had just recovered from a viral attack and had resumed shooting, the exemplary high team spirit and dedication by everyone was just too infectious, and the call for the wrap up party was on!

The production team rolled out the red carpet and organized the wrap up party as the cast & crew let their hair down and partied hard till dawn. The camaraderie shared was just too infectious with incredible energy and awesome vibes. They ordered a cake to mark this momentous occasion.

As the party got over, Ram Kamal took a deep breath and said “Dev called me up and said we should celebrate as the entire team needed to relax after a gruelling shooting schedule and the dedication at which everyone pitched in. Which we did and how! So yes, Rukmini, Dev, Birsa Dasgupta, Sudiptaa Chakrabarty, Kamaleswar Mukherjee and all the team members did party and we partied hard till early morning. It was a fun-filled get together!

He adds “The shooting part is over, but there is still a long way to go with post production, and the release of the film on big screen”

Bengali star actress Rukmini Maitra who plays the coveted role of Binodini Dasi says, “I have been preparing for this character since past one year. I have refused films not only in Bengal but also in Bollywood, because I wanted to give my 100 percent while portraying this iconic character. Ram Kamal is such a sensitive and creative film maker”

Ram Kamal reminisced on how the last schedule was truly emotionally drenching as the viral attack on the crew took its toll and they had to stop shooting for a week. And yet the team spirit was on a very high level and they completed the shoot.

He says “Rukmini dedication was so inhuman. Though she had a fever, there was scene of Binodini’s Ganga snan at Dakshineswar ghat at early morn. And though she just recovered, she delivered the shot like a pro, simply outstanding. I am grateful to Prittam Choudhuryy and his production team for making everything possible, and DOP Soumik Halder, Art Director Tanmoyy Chakraborty, Editot Pronoy Dasgupta, Costume designer Suchishmita Dasguptadi all did unthinkable stuff to make it happen. Also music director duo Sourencra-Soumyarit has given music which took Binodini in to an another level”

BINODIINI-Ekti Natir Upakhyan, the film revolves around Bengal’s iconic theatre artist Binodini Dasi, on her journey as a young girl from the red-light area of North Kolkata who dreamt of becoming a theatre star!

The film stars Rahul Bose as Ranga Babu, Kaushik Ganguly as Girish Chandra Ghosh, Gautam Halder as Dasu Neogi, Mir as Gurmukh Rai, Chandreyee Ghosh as Ganga Bai and Om Sahani as Kumar Bahadur. Soumik Halder captured the film through his lenses, while Tanmoy Chakraborty recreated the era through his art work. Pronoy Dasgupta will be editing the film, while Soumyajit and Sourendra composes music and background score.