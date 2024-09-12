Things to watch this week on OTT & theaters: ‘The Buckingham Murders’, ‘Sector 35’, ‘Berlin’ & more

It is yet another week where there aren’t too many major releases in the theaters but there is a sense of barrage of content coming on OTT. Here’s a round-up of what you can see in the theaters and on OTT this week-

The Buckingham Murders

In theaters – 13th September

The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan playing a detective with her own demons to deal with from a past being assigned a case that changes her life upside down. Kapoor Khan also turns producer with the film that is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Khalbali Records

On JioCinema – 12th September

A deeper look into the musical underbelly of the rap world, and the politics that define the interpersonal relationship between a brother, his sister and their father. It stars Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra and Salonie Patel in key roles.

Sector 36

On Netflix – 13th September

Inspired by true events and loosely based on the 2006 Noida serial murders also known as Nihari killings, Vikrant Massey stars in an anti-casted role as the killer alongside Deepak Dobriyal.

Bench Life

On Sony LIV- 12th September

An office drama surrounding around three colleagues, and other developments, this Telugu series deals with newer concepts and stars Aakanksha Singh, Vaibhav Charan Peri, Ritika Singh and more in lead roles.

Berlin

On Zee5 – 13th September

A lowly sign-language-knowing school teacher is hired to converse with a deaf and mute man, who is accused of being a spy and a killer. Aparshakti Khurrana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose and Anupria Goenka star in this slow-burn thriller directed by Atul Sabharwal.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

On Netflix- 12th September

The much-loved and extremely talked-about Emily in Paris returns with the second part of Season 4, as Emily’s adventures continue to get crazier and the wait has now ended.