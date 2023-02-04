There has been a lot of speculation since acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee announced his Bengali magnum opus Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan with Rukmini Maitra playing the title role of Binodini Dasi, legendary theatre artist from Bengal from 19th century.

The makers have announced their final cast before hitting the floors on Valentine’s Day this year. Produced by Prateek Chakraborty from Pramod Films and Dev Adhikari from Dev Entertainment Ventures in association with Assorted Motion Pictures, the film will mark an ensemble of talented actors from Bengal and Mumbai. “This is our humble tribute to 150 years of Bengali Theatre and Binodini Dasi,” says producer Dev Adhikari. “When Ram Kamal mentioned about this project, I felt that we need to tell this story under right vision. He has been working extremely hard on this subject and his dedication cannot be questioned,” added Dev Adhikari.

Speaking about this magnum opus Prateek Chakravorty says, “I have faith in Ram Kamal’s vision and he has been working on this subject for past couple of years. Rukmini is an extremely talented actor from Bengal and they both will create magic on screen!” Speaking about collaborating with Dev, he added, “Dev is a superstar and a successful producer also. He understands the creative and commericial aspect of movie making. I am glad that we joined hands with such a prestgious film like Binodiini.”

Rukmini Maitra who plays Binodini Dasi says, “I have been preparing for this character since past one year. I have refused films not only in Bengal but also in Bollywood, because I wanted to give my 100 percent while portraying this character. I have been doing workshops with Sudipta Chakraborty and getting trained in Kathak from Pandit Birju Maharaj ji’s disciple Shouvik. Ram Kamal has weaved the screenplay so emotionally that it will instantly connect with the audiences.”

Veteran actor Kaushik Ganguly will portray the character of Girish Chandra Ghosh, who mentored Binodini and played the role of a catalyst in her life. “When Ram Kamal narrated me the story, I was surprised. He has a complete different vision and he is trying to make a film that will be a visual delight. We see Girish from Binodini’s perspective, which is yet again another unseen aspect of any visual narrative so far,” says Kaushik Ganguly.

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose who plays Ranga Babu, feels that the role is of a quintessential hero, any women would fall for. “We barely get to see silent lovers, when the world is talking only of violence. Ranga Babu is one of those rare men who stood beside Binodini through thick and thin. Someone who actually loved her the most. Dev is a good human being, warm and generous, and I am delighted to collaborate with him and Ram Kamal is a sensitive maker, I am sure people would love to see his version,” says Rahul Bose.

Versatile actor and radio jockey Mir, plays the iconic character of businessman Gurmukh Rai, who fulfilled Binodini’s dream of having a theatre in her name. “I felt ashamed as a man, after Ram Kamal narrated me the story. Of course I knew about Binodini, but not to this extent of knowing her miseries. She gave a lot to Bengali theatre and it’s due time that we tell her story on screen,” says Mir.

Young heartthrob Om Sahani plays Binodini’s love interest Kumar Bahadur. “I was watching a play when Dev(da) called and offered me this role. I was surprised to receive a call from my idol Dev da. He is one of the last superstar Bengali cinema has witnessed. This is a challenging role for me, and I am sure people will get a pleasant surprise,” says Om Sahani.

The story and screenplay has been penned by Priyanka Poddar, while Soumik Halder will be heading the cinematography, Tanmaay Chakraborty is recreating the era as Art Director and Suchishmita Dasgupta is setting the right fabric of the film as costume designer. Music has been composed by reknowned musical duo Sourendra and Soumyajit, while Ram Kamal has penned the lyrics.