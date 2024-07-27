Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Emotional Tribute to ‘Ajogyo’ as it Completes 50 Days at the Box Office

Prosenjit Chatterjee’s latest film, Ajogyo, achieved a remarkable feat by completing 50 days at the box office. The film, which marks the 50th collaboration between Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta, has received an overwhelming response from audiences. Prosenjit Chatterjee shared a film poster on social media to commemorate this milestone, expressing his gratitude to fans for their love and support.

‘Ajogyo’, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, is not just a film, but a journey that explores complex themes of relationships, worthiness, and emotional connections. The film features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, and Silajit Majumder in lead roles, with Lily Chakraborty and Ambarish Bhattacharya in supporting roles. Produced by Surinder Films, ‘Ajogyo’ was released on June 7 and has been in thrilling competition with ‘Boomerang’ at the box office, performing impressively.

The film’s success can be attributed to its heartwarming narrative, which resonates with audiences. The film’s exploration of relationships and worthiness has struck a chord with viewers, making it a must-watch.

Prosenjit Chatterjee’s emotional tribute to ‘Ajogyo’ is a powerful testament to the film’s profound impact on audiences. With its impressive box office run, ‘Ajogyo’ has not just entertained but also deeply touched its viewers, solidifying its place as a notable film in Bengali cinema.